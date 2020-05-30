Mrs. Anne Mabel Booker Holyfield died peacefully on May 29, 2020, at Twelve Oaks Assisted Living in Mount Airy. She was born in Surry County on Dec. 22, 1924, to Joseph Samuel and Una Williams Booker. After her parents passed away, she was raised by her grandparents, Jessie Franklin and Mary Elizabeth Booker. She graduated from Mount Airy High School and worked in financial banking as well as serving as the finance officer for Mount Airy City Schools. Anne was a lifelong member of Haymore Memorial Baptist Church in Mount Airy. She served in various roles at the church and was honored earlier by the congregation in a church-wide ceremony for her many years as a Sunday school teacher. Her hobbies included cooking and sewing. She was talented in both areas and generously gave the items she made to friends, family and those in need. Anne wrote a card recently with the sentiments that "God put some wonderful people in his world. If anyone is lucky enough to know them, they could see His love shining through their warmth and goodness." Anne was one of these wonderful people. In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raleigh Gilmer Holyfield; and her sister, Dorothy Fay Booker Chappell Smith. Surviving are her sons, Dr. Al Holyfield and wife Beth of Martinsville, VA; Frank Holyfield and partner Charles Drake of Raleigh; grandchildren, Brooke Holyfield, Elizabeth Williamson and husband Tripp; great-grandchildren, Ava Grant, Hudson Grant, and Raleigh Williamson; brothers-in-law, Ted Holyfield, Joe Holyfield and wife Kay; as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic, a family graveside service will be conducted and memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030 and/or to Haymore Memorial Baptist Church, 319 Rockford St., Mount Airy, NC 27030 to honor Anne's life. A special thank you goes to the staff at Twelve Oaks Assisted Living facility, to hospice personnel, and to Anne's family and church friends for their support and love for Anne. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from May 30 to May 31, 2020.