Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street, PO Box 1288
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Resources
More Obituaries for Annette Edmondson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette Edmondson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Annette Edmondson Obituary

DOBSON — Mrs. Annette Nunley Edmondson, 92, of Dobson, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. Mrs. Edmondson was born August 31, 1926, in Norfolk, Virginia, to the late James O. and Hazel Lyons Nunley. She was retired from H&R Block after many years of service. She is survived by a daughter, Cheryl Yeary; a son, Charles Edmondson II; a granddaughter, Angelina "Angie" Paulinelli Ashburn; and five great-grandchildren, Isaiah Ashburn, Zackery Ashburn, Jeremiah Ashburn, Kaylie Ashburn, and Donnie Hayden. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Edmondson was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edmondson; and a brother, James O. Nunley Jr. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 13, at 11 a.m. at Lambsburg Christian Church, with the Rev. Ron Schwarz and the Rev. Howard Edmondson officiating. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery in Meadowview, Virginia. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moody Funeral Services
Download Now