DOBSON — Mrs. Annette Nunley Edmondson, 92, of Dobson, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. Mrs. Edmondson was born August 31, 1926, in Norfolk, Virginia, to the late James O. and Hazel Lyons Nunley. She was retired from H&R Block after many years of service. She is survived by a daughter, Cheryl Yeary; a son, Charles Edmondson II; a granddaughter, Angelina "Angie" Paulinelli Ashburn; and five great-grandchildren, Isaiah Ashburn, Zackery Ashburn, Jeremiah Ashburn, Kaylie Ashburn, and Donnie Hayden. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Edmondson was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edmondson; and a brother, James O. Nunley Jr. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 13, at 11 a.m. at Lambsburg Christian Church, with the Rev. Ron Schwarz and the Rev. Howard Edmondson officiating. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery in Meadowview, Virginia. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.