Annie Haunn

Mrs. Annie Laurie McCraw Haunn, 92, of Mount Airy, passed away at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. She was born in Surry County, Oct. 5, 1927 to the late Frank and Lula Blackburn McCraw. Mrs. Haunn retired from Cross Creek Apparel after more than 40 years of service. She loved raising vegetables, canning, mowing her yard, fishing when she had time, but most of all, playing Rook. She was a dedicated Christian and long-time faithful member of Highland Park Baptist Church. Mrs. Haunn is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Mildred and Pete Gillespie, a son and daughter-in-law, Basil and Jeanette Haunn; two grandsons and wives, Mitchell and Renae Haunn, Jimmy and Mackenzie Gillespie; two great-grandchildren, Olivia Whitaker and Grant Gillespie; step-grandchildren and spouses, Michael and Amy Ramey, Nathan and Lindsey Ramey, Lindsay and Anthony Edwards, and Chad and Jenifer Funk; step-great-grandchildren, Madison, William, Jackson, Lukas, Aiden, Ezra, Ana, and Abi; one sister, Clara Taylor; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Haunn was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Carlos Walter Haunn; two brothers, Vernon, and Jesse McCraw; a sister, Myrtle McCraw Bush; and a daughter-in-law, Ronda Strickland Haunn. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Skyline Memory Garden. Due to the health concerns at this time, there will not be a formal visitation at the funeral home. Anyone is welcome to go by Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy, Tuesday morning from 8 until 10:30 to view and pay their respect. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to Joy Ranch Home for Children, P.O. Box 727, Hillsville, VA 24343. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.