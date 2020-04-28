|
FRANKLINVILLE — Annie Lee Johnson, 84, of Franklinville, formerly of Ararat, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Elmcroft Assisted Living Facility in Asheboro. Miss Johnson was born Sept. 1, 1935, in Surry County, one of five children born to the late Ules and Latta Mae Wall Johnson. Annie was a tobacco farmer for many years and a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church. She is survived by four grandchildren, Ronnie Blevins, Brandon Potts, and Casey Potts, all of Mount Airy, and Donnie Wayne Blevins of Winston-Salem; four great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Bobby Ray and Mary Johnson of Ararat; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Miss Johnson was preceded in death by a daughter, Frances Ann Johnson Potts; and three sisters, Nellie Hall, Bessie Tilley, and Roxann Tucker. Due to the limitations for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private graveside service will be held at Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020