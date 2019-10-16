|
Anthony 'Tony' Lamar Callaway left us peacefully on Oct. 14, 2019 to the tune of 'Free Bird' by Lynyrd Skynyrd after an extended illness. Anthony had a great sense of humor, telling all of us he was going to 'fight this illness like the third monkey trying to get on Noah's ark.' Tony was born in Munich, Germany, on Oct. 21, 1967, and raised in Jacksonville, FL, until he moved his family to Mount Airy in 1997. He will be lovingly remembered and missed by his amazing wife and best friend of 25 years, Donna Callaway. He is also survived by his mother Connie and step-father Oscar Amerson; as well as his children, Sarah Callaway, Jessica Callaway and her fiancé David Jernigan, Michael Callaway and his fiancé Brittin Sidders, Brandi Callaway, Barbara and her husband Adam Shelton, and Jennifer and her husband Jake Johnson. He was also a wonderful grandfather to 8 grandchildren: Nova, Serena, and Anthony Jernigan; Westyn Callaway and Wyntre Sidders; Kannon Shelton; and Molly and Wiley Johnson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Woltz-Atkins Hospice Home in Dobson.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019