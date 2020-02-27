|
Anthony King Jackson, age 70, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Mountain Valley Hospice in Dobson. He was born Aug. 14, 1949, in Mount Airy to Lonzo King Jackson and Naomi [Cox] Jackson, who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were his paternal grandparents, Everett and Ella Cox, three aunts, Geraldine Jones, Eldridge Reynolds, Maryreign Strickland; two uncles, Raphael Cox and Everett, Jr. Cox; and a loving cousin, Margie Joyce Ziglar, who became a surrogate mother to Anthony after the deaths of his immediate family. Anthony grew up in the Sandy Level community; he was a resident of Spring Street Group Home in later years of his life, most recently a resident of College Street Group Home in Wilkesboro. He is survived by loving cousins Elaine Norris-Scales [Zachary] of Mount Airy, and Ernestine Joyce Daniels [Henry], Jacksonville, Florida; cousins, Shelby King, Walter Norman, Jack [JB] Norman, and a host of other relatives. Family will receive friends on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 11 a.m until noon at Spencer Funeral Home, 824 N. Main St., Mount Airy. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday at St. Paul AME Methodist Church, 321 N. South St., Mount Airy, at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Anthony King Jackson to Mountain Valley Hospice, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017 or J.J. Jones School Alumni Inc., P.O. Box 6753, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Spencer Funeral Directors in charge of all services and arrangements.
Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020