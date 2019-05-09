CLAUDEVILLE — Mr. Anthony Gray Smith, age 55, of Claudville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at his home. Mr. Smith was born in Surry County on Aug. 2, 1963, to Billy Gray and Patsy Lane Hooker Smith. He served our country in the United States Marines Corp. Among the many who will always cherish his memory is his wife, Alisa Hall Smith; his sons and daughter-in-law, Elliot and Haley Smith, and Trevor Smith; his precious granddaughter, Eleanor James Smith, another granddaughter due in October; a sister, Tonya Smith; and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith was preceded in death by an infant sister, Tracye Lane Smith; and his grandparents, Bruce and Beulah Smith and Merritt and Ada Hooker. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Barry Clement. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family would like to express their appreciation to his Hospice nurse Sharon, his dedicated caregiver, Susie Eldridge, and all who visited or called to offer support in so many thoughtful ways. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.