|
|
Mrs. Anzie Alease Wright Lambert, 93, of Mount Airy, passed away Feb. 26, 2020, at Northern Regional Hospital's Skilled Care Unit. Mrs. Lambert was born in Surry County, June 10, 1926, the daughter of the late Grover C. and Roxie Ashburn Wright. She was beloved as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Mrs. Lambert was a member of Haymore Memorial Baptist Church. She is survived by a daughter, Joan Lambert Collins; son and daughter-in-law, Ray and Lynn Lambert; grandchildren, John Lambert and his wife, Shawn, Erin Collins Barnobi and her husband, Andrew, and Audrey Elise Collins; one great-grandson, Andrew Daniel Barnobi, Jr; sister, Mrs. Loudene W. Riggs; brother and sisters-in-law, Rayburn and Evelyn Wright, Mrs. Betty J. Wright; brother-in-law, Lindsay Holcomb. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Calvin "R.C." Lambert, Sr.; sister, Barbara Wright Holcomb; her brothers, Staff Sgt. Dale David Wright, Cletus Goodwin Wright, Curtis Hylton Wright; and brother-in-law, Rev. Paul Riggs. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, at 4 p.m. at Moody Funeral Chapel in Mount Airy with Rev. Wendell Horton officiating. Interment will follow in Oakdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday at the funeral home from 3 until 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Northern Regional Hospital's Skilled Care Unit, 830 Rockford St., Mount Airy, NC 27030, and to Haymore Memorial Baptist Church, 319 Rockford St., Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Service is honored to serve the Lambert family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020