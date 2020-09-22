Archie Bowman

Archie Dean Bowman, 70, of Mount Airy, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. He was born in Surry County on March 23, 1950, to the late Rev. John D. and Rada Noah Bowman. Mr. Bowman proudly served our country in the United States Army and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. He loved fishing, hunting, camping, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife, Chie Hayashi Bowman; daughters and son-in-law, Michelle Bowman, Angela and Brian Folsom; a son and daughter-in-law, David and Brooke Bowman; seven grandchildren; Christian, Madison, Jacob, Maggie, Christiana, Bryson, and Adalyn; a sister, Peggy Miller; a brother and sister-in-law, Leroy and Patricia Bowman; nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Bowman was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, William "Bill" Miller. A graveside service will be held Thursday, Sept. 24, at 2 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Won Namkoong and Mr. Jon Lattimore officiating. Being mindful of social distancing, the family will receive friends Thursday from 12 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorials be made to The Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.