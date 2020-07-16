Archie Stanley

Archie Lewis Stanley, 70, of Pilot Mountain, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday morning, July 14, with his loving wife by his side. Mr. Stanley was born April 13, 1950, in Surry County, one of seven children born to the late Cecil Martin and Gladys Culler Stanley. Archie retired as a sales associate from The H.T. Hackney Company in Hickory after more than 30 years of service. He was a devoted Christian and a member of Faith Baptist Church. Archie served his church as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and leader of the van ministry for many years. He truly loved his pastor, the Rev. Randy Edwards, along with his wife, Sandy, and his entire church family. Archie lived his life by the Golden Rule, the principle of treating others as you want to be treated. Prior to his illness, Archie sensed a calling to ministry and announced his call to preach. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Glenda Pike Stanley of the home; a son and daughter-in-law, Michael Lewis and Patti Stanley of Walnut Cove; a granddaughter, Molly Stanley and her special friend, Jim Bob Galyean, of Dobson; his step-grandchildren, Amanda Krupel, Samantha Bullin, and William Lawson; his great-grandchildren, Colton Hice and Carter Hice; his great-step-grandchildren, Gabby Krupel, Maci Krupel, and Katlin Hice; a sister and brother-in-law, Amolene and Jerry Poindexter of Dobson; a brother, Jack Stanley of Mount Airy; two sisters-in-law, Minnie Stanley of Siloam and Jennie Mae Dorrity and her husband, Frank, of Greensboro; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Stanley was preceded in death by a sister, Aldis Brown; and three brothers, Clifford Stanley, Larry Stanley, and J.C. Stanley. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a service of worship and celebration of Archie's life will be held Sunday, July 19, at 2 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church, with the Rev. Randy Edwards officiating. Burial will follow in the Copeland Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the church. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family asks that attendees wear a face mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Copeland Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 169 Stony Knoll Road, Dobson, NC 27017; or Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.