Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Rock Hill Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Rock Hill Baptist Church
ARARAT — Arnold Gray Key, 77, of Ararat, passed peacefully at his home, surrounded by family, on March 11, 2020. Born Oct. 3, 1942, he was the son of Fred and Jettie Coe Key. When not on the road as a truck-driver, he relished the opportunity to go fishing or hunting or watching the UNC Tarheels play basketball. Mr. Key leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, Brian (Diane) Key; his daughter, Angie Key (Anna McDonald); one brother, Fred Key Jr. (Brenda); and one sister, Carolyn K. Goad; two step-grandchildren, Brittany Marsh, Tyler Holloway; and two step-great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Marsh and Eli Marsh. He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 39 years, Annie Fulk Key; a brother, Donald Key; and a step great-grandchild, Ella Marsh. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 15, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Rock Hill Baptist Church. A funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, March 15, at 2 p.m. at Rock Hill Baptist Church. Dr. Jonathan Casstevens will be officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family would like to express their deep appreciation to Mountain Valley Hospice for their care of Mr. Key during his illness. Also, special thanks to Home InStead staffers, Teresa, Betty, Jennifer, and Kim. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice at 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Cox-Needham is respectfully serving the Key family.

Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
