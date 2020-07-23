1/
Arnold Phillips
Arnold Wendell Phillips, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. He was born in Surry County on Nov. 1, 1943, to the late Wendell Snow Phillips and the late Dorothy Mae Wagner Phillips. He was a member of New Grace Baptist Church in Boonville. Arnold was a retired Contract Supervisor for Lyons Construction and Farmer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Tony Phillips and Tom Phillips. Surviving is his wife, Winda Ruth Caudle Phillips; daughter and son-in-law Sonya and John Dudley; granddaughter, Morgan Dudley; grandson, Karson Dudley; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Roger Miller; sisters-in-law Donna Phillips, and Debbie Phillips; several nieces and nephews. A private funeral service will be held. A public visitation will be held Friday morning July 24, at Moody-Davis Funeral Home in Dobson, from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Services will be conducted by Pastor Dale Cave and Rev. Otis Hurst. The family has requested in lieu of flowers memorials made to Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home 945 Zephyr Rd. Dobson, NC 27017.



Published in Mount Airy News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
