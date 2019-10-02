|
MOUNT AIRY — Mr. Arthur Herbert Chaney, Sr., age 89 of Mount Airy, passed away peacefully in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Mr. Chaney was born May 25, 1930, to the late Delia Johnson and Benjamin Harrison Chaney. Arthur was a loving, simple man who will be dearly missed by his precious family. Arthur served our country in the United Sates Army and was a devoted mechanic at Scenic Ford for 35 years. Left to cherish his memories are a wife of 65 wonderful years, Pansy Mae Bowman Chaney; daughters and son-in law, Yvonne Chaney Hiatt and significant other, Mike Biernacki, and Kim Chaney Beverly and husband, Todd; sons and daughter-in-law, Arthur Herbert Chaney Jr., Steven Ray Chaney and wife, Jamie, and David Christopher Chaney; grandchildren, Chelsy Brooke Beverly Payne and husband, Tyler, Lauren Marie Chaney and significant other, Jeff Whitaker, Nicholas Philson Beverly, Sarah Beth Chaney and significant other, Casey Clarida, and Mason Christopher Chaney; great-grandchildren, Tyler Jordan Payne Jr., Jhett Allen Whitaker, and Daisy Rae Clarida; sister, Frances Willard; and half-brother, Monroe Chaney. In addition to his parents, Mr. Chaney was preceded in death by sister, Avis Chaney; half-sister, Gracie Edwards; brothers, Matthew Chaney and Russell Chaney; step-brother, Robert Montgomery; and step-mother, Ellen Montgomery Chaney. The funeral service will be held Friday, Oct. 4, at 11 in the morning at Moody Funeral Home with Kirt Dodson officiating. Burial will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens with military honors conducted by the Memorial Honor Guard. The family will receive friends Friday from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is proudly serving the Chaney family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019