Atha Collins Obituary

WESTFIELD — Mrs. Atha Jean Inman Collins, age 83, of Westfield, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice home in Dobson. Mrs. Collins was born March 11, 1937, in Surry County to the late Lavis Roberta Inman. She retired from Cross Creek Apparel in Mount Airy after many years of service, and was a faithful member of Woodville Baptist Church where she served in many roles including Sunday school teacher and choir member. Mrs. Collins is survived by a daughter, Vicky Bobbitt; a son and daughter-in-law, Gary Lee and Linda Nunn; step-daughter, Delores Cardwell; step-sons Jimmy Collins and Gary Collins; four grandchildren, Chris Barber, Rosemary Barber, Jennifer Bobbitt and Michael Bobbitt; and four great-grandchildren, Jennifer, Katilyn, Josh and Emerson, and her fur baby Angel. In addition to her mother, Mrs. Collins is preceded in death by her husband James Winford Collins; her daughter, Deborah Nunn; a step-daughter, Tammy Collins. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private graveside service will be held at Woodville Baptist Church Cemetery. Special thanks to her friends Jackie Smith and Willa Bowman whom she loved with all her heart, a special cousin, Carolyn Stewart, and to the staff of the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Woodville Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Zelda Collins, 1591 Toms Creek Church Rd., Pilot Mountain, NC 27041, or to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Ln., Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy is serving the Collins family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
