Mr. Aubrey Lee Bullington, 81, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. He was born in Surry County on Aug. 10, 1937, the son of the late John Wesley Bullington and Beulah Alice Dezern Bullington. Aubrey worked in parts and service in the trucking industry most of his life. He also owned and operated Aubrey Bullington Piano Tuning for over 40 years. Aubrey had a deep love of music and played the piano for The Calvary Quartet for several years. He was a lifelong member of Albion Missionary Baptist Church, having held numerous positions within the church. Aubrey also achieved the distinction of becoming a "Layman," which was awarded by the Seminary Extension Department through the Southern Baptist Convention. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1961. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Bullington. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Gaynelle Bullington of the home; his children, Tammy Bullington of Mount Airy, Tony Bullington of Orlando, FL, Todd Bullington (Renee) of Mount Airy, Terry Bullington (Jennifer) of Pilot Mountain and Tyler Bullington (Meagan) of Rustburg, VA; six grandchildren, Kolt, Hoyt, Gracie, Luke, Taylor and "Little Aubrey"; two sisters, Shelby Sechrist and Phyllis Felts (Donnie) both of Pinnacle; and a brother, John Bullington (Becky) of Kings Mountain. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Albion Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Ricky Easter and Rev. Ricky Rogers officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in the church cemetery. A casual visitation will take place from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service at Albion Missionary Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Albion Missionary Baptist Church Fellowship Building, c/o Johnny Hensley, 159 Cedar Knoll Drive, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Arrangements by Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.