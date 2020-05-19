LAMBSBURG Va. — Mr. Austin Lee Edwards, age 81, of Lambsburg, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Monday, May 18, at his home. Mr. Edwards was born in Carroll County on April 13, 1939, to the late Forester Lee Edwards and Ethel Jones Edwards. Austin was a devoted Deacon at Lambsburg Missionary Baptist Church for many years. He was Past Master of Round Peak Masonic Lodge #616 A. F. & A. M. and was a loving father, grandfather, and friend. He was well known for his service to the public especially for all the pancake fund raisers at Lambsburg Missionary Baptist Church and Round Peak Masonic Lodge. Papa Austin leaves behind to cherish his memory four daughters and three sons-in-law, Debbie and Anthony Brown, Donna and Alan Smith, April and Danny Sumner, and Melissa Edwards; a son, Barry Edwards; eight grandchildren, Christy Martin, Alan Smith Jr., Joshua and Jackie Smith, Courtney Thomas and Blake, Asia Brown, Catlin Sumner, Carley Sumner, and Andrew Wilson; seven great-grandchildren, Keilah Smith, Elyzabeth Martin, Peyton Leigh Thomas, Emily Smith, Chloe Smith, Ivy Michelle Bennett, and Autumn Smith; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Cressie Flippin, Nina Livengood, and Albert and Jenny Cockerham; a brother, Alvin "Al" Edwards, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Edwards was preceded in death by his loving wife of 46 years, Billie Mary "Momma Mary" Lynette Isley Edwards; a daughter, Michelle Lynette Edwards Wilson; a granddaughter, Denise Shelton; a sister, Irene Cockerham; and a sister-in-law, Frankie Edwards. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), services for Mr. Edwards will be private at this time and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lambsburg Missionary Baptist Church. Moody Funeral Services of Mount Airy is serving the Edwards family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from May 19 to May 20, 2020.