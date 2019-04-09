Mr. Avery "Papa" Clinton Hylton, age 88, of Mount Airy, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at Surry Community Health and Rehab. Mr. Hylton was born in Willis, Virginia, on Sept. 6, 1930, to Ferry Clinton and Elizabeth Odell Andrews Hylton. He was the owner and operator of Clint's Body Shop, and a faithful member of Blue Hollow Baptist Church. Surviving are daughters and a son-in-law, Norma Lawson, Kay "Susie" and Teddy Mears; grandchildren, Terri Bowman and husband Clyde Jr., Lindsay Williamson, Elizabeth Otto and husband Stephen; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters and a brother-in-law, Linda Bobbitt, LaMyra and David Haynes; brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Belva Hylton, Larry and Renee Hylton, Jerry and Karen Hylton, and Ralph and Joan Hylton; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hylton was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Shelton Hylton; a son, Dennis Terry Hylton; a grandson, TJ Mears; a great-grandson, Shaun Calhoun; a son-in-law, Wayne Lawson, sisters, Nora Jane Hylton, Wilma Hicks, Gay Hicks, and Lorraine Coe; and brothers, Ferry Hue, Joe Wallace, Jimmy, Jack and Julian Hylton. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Rickey Martin. Burial will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens with military honors by VFW Memorial Honor Guard, Pilot Mountain Post 9436 and Mount Airy Post 2019. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice at 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030 or to Surry Community Health & Rehab, 542 Allred Mill Rd., Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.