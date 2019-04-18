The Rev. Bailey Kinsey Elmore, Sr., 85, of Mount Airy, went to be with his heavenly Father on Wednesday night, April 17, 2019, from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. The Rev. Elmore was born Sept. 22, 1933, in Lenoir County, the son of the late Hardy Kinsey and Clara Bell Efird Elmore. The Rev. Elmore was a husband to his loving wife, a father to his children, and "Poppie" to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved his family and was always showing off their pictures. Bailey loved to hunt, play golf, and has been known to play a little bit of softball. Unknown to many, he was also a great artist. He was an avid fisherman. Being from the eastern part of the state, he started fishing at an early age. He would be on the water at the crack of dawn to get to his favorite fishing hole. The stories he would share about those times will always be treasured. The Rev. Elmore pastored for 60 years at ten different churches, and he led countless revivals all over the state. He loved his church families as he did his family. To many of those members, they just called him "Preacher" – a name he carried with pride. Having lived in so many areas of the state, he was known by hundreds. He devoted his life to preaching God's Word. Many were led to Christ under his ministry, along with several being called to preach. He would always say that he never saved a soul; he was just delivering the message, and God did the saving. He loved his Lord and Savior and waited for his time to be in His presence. Oh, the shouting that happened when he saw his blessed Redeemer! He is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Belinda Elmore and Beverly and Frankie Handy; a son and daughter-in-law, Bailey Kinsey Elmore, Jr. and Sharon Elmore; his grandchildren, Amanda and Dwayne Vickery, Tina and Kevin Hooker, Harlie and Jessie Easter, Kinsey and Kristy Elmore, Shane and Kaitlynn Oakley, and Darren Handy; his great-grandchildren, Billy Lee Elmore, Hannah Melton, Jarren Handy, Jarrod Hooker, Dakota Patterson, Madison Easter, Katelyn Hooker, Ellery Easter, Heather and Marcus Bowen, and Chase Alexander Easter; and a sister, Mary Lee Hurdle. In addition to his parents, the Rev. Elmore was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean Tyndall Elmore; and two great-grandchildren, Bailey Kinsey Elmore IV and Carrie Marie Elmore. A service of worship and celebration of Bailey's life will be held Saturday, April 20, at 2 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, with the Rev. Grant Atkins, the Rev. Barry Clement, and Brother Chad Hooker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church. At other times, the family welcomes friends to the Elmore home. The family would like to express its appreciation to all those who were in prayer for Bailey. Please continue to pray for the family as they lay to rest this great man of God. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carrie Marie Elmore Award, Surry County Schools Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 364, Dobson, NC 27017. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.