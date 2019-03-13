Mrs. Barbara Ann McCraw Bombe, 73, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at her home. She was born in Surry County on June 3, 1945, to the late William Francis and Ethel Frances Chapman McCraw. Mrs. Bombe was a loving homemaker who will be dearly missed by all her family and many friends. She is survived by her boyfriend of 30 years, Phil Mansour; daughters and sons-in-law, Kristie and James Loggins, Kellie Leupold, Tracy and Mike Simpson; sons, George Lee Bombe Jr., and girlfriend Karen Midkiff, and Jeffery Scott Bombe; twelve grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one on the way; brothers, Wade McCraw and Wayne McCraw; many nieces and nephews; and a special caregiver, Linda Brindle. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bombe was preceded in death by a son, Gerald Lee Bombe; a granddaughter, Emily Madison Boyles; sisters, Wanda Knight and Betty Jean Johnson; and a brother, William McCraw. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 16, at 2 p.m. at Mount Vernon Baptist Church with the Rev. Bill Spurlin and Blake Bowman officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Moody Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.