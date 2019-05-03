DOBSON — Mrs. Barbara Jean Galyean Cave, 78, of Dobson, went peacefully to her heavenly home early Thursday morning, May 2, 2019. Mrs. Cave was born June 12, 1940, in Carroll County, Virginia, to the late Guy Franklin and the late Bertha Upchurch Galyean. Barbara was a retired seamstress, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and one of Surry County's best cooks. She was a faithful member of Salem Fork Baptist Church. Mrs. Cave is survived by her husband of 60 years, Guyner Holder Cave; a daughter, Renita Hazelwood (Ronnie); a son, Dwight Cave (Debbie); sisters, Virginia Galyean Marshall, Mary Anna Wall (George), Gloria Ruth Warden, Alice Faye Arrington; brothers, Ronnie "Ron" Wyatt, Tommy Bledsoe (Doris); grandchildren, Kenneth Flippen, Heather Burton (Keith), Rhonda Bowman, Stacey Barker (Keith), Melissa Barbour (Doug); great-grandchildren, Karsen Flippen, Macie Flippen, Brittany Barker, Montana Hodges, Layne McCreary, Jackson Barbour, Maggie Barker, Kayla Burton, Ryan Burton; and one great-great grandson: Branson Hodges; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Lib and Joe Voss, Kay Draughn, and Peggy Ann Flippen. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cave was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Holder Cave; a grandson, Joshua Adam McCreary; sisters, Vera Bledsoe, Francis Payne, Fredna Atkins, and Mildred Patino; brothers, Ruben "Pete" Galyean, Burris "Joe" Galyean, Ernest "Elwood" Galyean, Edward "Charlie" Galyean, and Delbert Bledsoe. A celebration of life will be held at Salem Fork Baptist Church, Sunday, May 5, at 3 p.m. with Dr. Dan Merritt and Rev. Tim Burton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Salem Fork Baptist Church, 555 Twin Oaks Rd, Elkin, NC 28621.