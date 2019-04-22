|
PILOT MOUNTAIN — Ms. Barbara Jean Davis, 80, of Pilot Mountain, died Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Northern Hospital of Surry County. She was born on Nov. 3, 1938. A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, April 23, at 1 p.m. at Pine Hill Church Cemetery, with Bro. Don Collins officiating. Interment will follow immediately after service at Pine Hill Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 23, immediately after the service. Arrangements by Cox-Needham Funeral Home.
Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019
