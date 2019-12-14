Home

Barbara Edwards

Barbara Edwards Obituary

Ms. Barbara Jean Hunter Edwards, 73, of Mount Airy, passed away at her home Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. She was born in Surry County Dec. 9, 1946, to the late Walter A. and Myrtle Sawyers Hunter. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 16, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Arlis Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 1 p.m. until the service. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to the American Red Cross, Surry County Chapter, 844 West Lake Drive, Mount Airy, NC 27030 or Redcross.org. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
