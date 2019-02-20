Mrs. Barbara Irene Bowman Hawks, age 74, of Mount Airy, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Surry Health and Rehab. Mrs. Hawks was born in Carroll County Virginia, on June 7, 1944, to Swanson and Nannie Boyd Bowman. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and dear friend who will be sorely missed. Left to cherish her memory is a son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Stephanie Hawks; grandchildren, Kendall Hawks, Isaac Hawks, Britany Martin, and Nicole Martin; great-grandson Avery Stanley, sisters and a brother-in-law, Bonnie Bowman and Vicie and Junior Smith; her dearest friends, Gloria Hill and Edith Crissman; several nieces, nephews, cousins and her church family at Pine Ridge Presbyterian. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hawks was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Hawks; a son, Jason Hawks; a great-granddaughter, Kali Stanley; sisters Icie Turner, and Iva Martin; and brothers Rush, Ray, Relve, Thornton, Ivan, Bernard, and Wayne Bowman. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Calvary Baptist Church by Rev. Doug Brinkley and Rev. Alex Martin. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.