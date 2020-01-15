Home

More Obituaries for Barbara Inman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Inman

Barbara Inman Obituary

Mrs. Barbara Marion Inman, 80, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the home of her daughter. She was born Feb. 2, 1939. A funeral service will be held at noon Friday, Jan. 17, at Woodville Baptist Church with Rev. Kevin Kilby and Rev. Sammy Lawson officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
