Barbara Ireland Holmes
Barbara Ireland Holmes passed away Nov. 30, 2020, from complications of COVID-19. Barbara was born May 13, 1932, in Yadkin County to Jessie Brandon Ireland and William Nelson Ireland. Barbara dedicated her professional life to public school teaching and impacted the lives of countless students attending the Yadkin County Public Schools. She also developed a nationally recognized volunteer reading program for early childhood education which received an award from first lady Barbara Bush. Barbara attended West Yadkin High School and is a 1955 graduate of Duke University. She married the late George Milton Holmes from Mount Airy, who served in the North Carolina House of Delegates for more than 30 years. Survivors include her only daughter, Jennifer Holmes Crawley and her son-in-law Sidney Allen Crawley of Kansas City, Missouri; three granddaughters, Amanda Holmes Crawley (husband Timothy Tripp) and Jennifer Lauren Crawley of Kansas City, Megan Elizabeth Zola (husband Dylan Zola) of Hamptonville, and two great-granddaughters, Corinne Crawley Tripp and Georgia Crawley Tripp of Kansas City. Her family will remember her for her love, generosity and steadfast commitment. Due to COVID-19, a graveside service will be scheduled for a later date at Flat Rock Baptist Church. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made in her honor to Flat Rock Baptist Church.



Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
