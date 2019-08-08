Home

Barbara Joan Jackson Marion

Barbara Joan Jackson Marion Obituary

Mrs. Barbara Joan Jackson Marion, 84, of Jacksonville, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019. Mrs. Marion was born August 31, 1934, in Surry County, the daughter of the late Roy and Thelma Boyd Jackson. She graduated from Mount Airy High School and then lived the majority of her life in Onslow County. She is survived by a son, Randall Lane Marion; a daughter-in-law, Pam Marion; two grandchildren, Trista Marion and Janine Marion Skaggs; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Mickey Jackson; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Mack Marion. A graveside service will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Fairview United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at the home of Joel Marion, 1807 Shoals Road, Pinnacle. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fairview United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 3692 Quaker Church Road, Pinnacle, NC 27043. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
