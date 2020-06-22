Barbara Mill

Barbara Ann Cooke Mills, 84, of Mount Airy, passed away Friday, June 19. She was born in Surry County on Sept, 9, 1935, to the late Jim and Elsie Cooke of Westfield. Mrs. Mills was a member of Mount Airy Wesleyan Church. She is survived by sons Mike Mills, Frank (Carolyn) Mills; a daughter, Rhonda (Dave) Odell; grandchildren, Staci (Dale) Jessup, Brandon (Leeann) Odell, Matt Mills, Summer (Brandon) Roberts, Frank (Tammy) Lee, John (Katie) Odell; great-grandchildren Alyssa Jessup, Taylor Mills, Chandler Mills, Preston Roberts, Jada Roberts, Zoey Lee, Izzy Lee, Grady Odell, and Mary Mason Odell; brothers-in-law, Don (Lucy) Mills, and Athel Dollyhite; sister-in-law, Jackie Cooke; special friend, Betty Simmons. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mills was preceded in death by her husband, John Franklin Mills; brothers, Beauford Cooke, and Lawrence Cooke; a sister, Linda Dollyhite. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will hold a private graveside service conducted by the Rev. Richard Loman, and the Rev. Eric Smith. Memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.