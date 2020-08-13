SILOAM — Barbara Nell Bobbitt Sams, 80, of Siloam, passed from here to eternity with her Lord and Savior on Aug. 6. Barbara worked at Surry Drug and CVS Pharmacy in Pilot Mountain before retiring and was beloved by all who knew her. She will be remembered for her timeless beauty and endearing personality. Barbara's surviving children and grandchildren will cherish loving memories of her: Bardee Bunker Crappel and husband Adam of Patterson, Louisiana, and grandsons, Adam Crepelle and Alexander Crappel; Kristy Bunker Evans and husband Daniel of Sharpsburg, Georgia, and granddaughters, Elizabeth Evans Marlow and husband Joshua and Stacie Evans; Cannon Lee Sams and wife Shannon of Mount Airy, and stepgrandson, Carson Francis. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Jesse Lee Sams; husband Frank Whitt; parents Eva and Patrick Bobbitt; sister Betty Owen; brother Don Bobbitt; and special canine friend "Beau." Visit Barbara's Tribute Wall at www.hayworth-miller.com for details.