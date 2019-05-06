Home

Mrs. Barbara Gail Harrell Pike, age 81, of Mount Airy, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Surry Health and Rehabilitation Center in Mount Airy. She was born on Nov. 1, 1937, to the late Walter and Beatrice Fain Harrell. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will surely be missed by all who knew her. Left to cherish her memories are sons Steve Pike and fiancé Pamela Chaney, Marty Pike and Todd Pike; grandchildren, Chris and Trista Pike; five great-grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law, Linda White and husband Gary, Faye Bryant. In addition to her parents Mrs. Pike was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Pike; a son, Michael Pike , and a brother, Don Harrell. A graveside service was held on Monday, May 6 at 11 a.m. in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery with services conducted by Rev. Richard Loman. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from May 6 to May 7, 2019
