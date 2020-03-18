|
Ms. Barbara Deneige Case Summerlin, age 86, of Charlotte, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2020. The family would like to express their sincere thanks for the loving care she received at The Pavilions Skilled Care Center located in Charlotte. Lovingly called MeMa, Miss Barbara, and Mom, she was born in Surry County March 16, 1934. Mom is the daughter of the late Gilmer and Helen Goad Eldridge, lovingly known as Granny and PaPa. Mom lived in Stanton, Delaware, for many years and returned to Mount Airy with her parents just after World War II. She loved Mount Airy and Surry County. Mom's true calling in life was to explore and write about the history of Surry County. Miss Barbara thrived during her career as Editor of the Mount Airy News. Her weekly newspaper columns focusing on the "comings and goings" in the community were a favorite read for many folks in the community. Miss Barbara, along with a small group of local community leaders had the vision, determination, and dedication to establish the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. In addition to her responsibilities as Editor of the Mount Airy News for more than 20 years, Mom accepted the position of Executive Director of the museum, which she took on as a personal mission. Her total focus was to create a destination point that allowed visitors to learn and enjoy exploring the many facets of historical Surry County. Miss Barbara loved Mount Airy and Surry County so much that over many years, she invested her time to serve on many boards and organizations that promoted Mount Airy and Surry County. She was proud to have been a leader for the city's 100th anniversary. Mom's love for local history led her to write and publish five books. Miss Barbara was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church. She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Bruce Case, Mark and Carol Case; daughter, Elizabeth Ann Case Pike; grandchildren, Ashley Case Frazier (Gil), Eleanor Barrett Case, Lindsey Case Hogan (Chris), Many Case Shamblin (Jason), David Beasley (Chelsey), Matthew Beasley, and Payton Beasley; great-grandchildren, Quinn Frazier, Ellie Hogan, Graham Hogan, McKinley Shamblin, Cody Shamblin, Dylan Beasley, Marley Beasley, Austin Gardner, Gavin Beasley, Kalob Beasley, Cayden Beasley, Barbara Beasley, Lincoln Beasley, Kennedy Beasley, and Lincoln Stanley; and many cousins. Due to the current health crisis, Mom's memorial will be held on a yet undetermined date. In lieu of flowers, nothing would make Mom any happier than memorials made to the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 North Main St., Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Service is serving the Summerlin family.