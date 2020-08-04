1/
Barbara Wilson
LAMBSBURG, VA — Barbara Esther Elfriedle Cray Wilson, 74, of Lambsburg, Virginia, passed away early Tuesday morning, August 4, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Mrs. Wilson was born July 24, 1946, in Heidelberg, Germany, the daughter of the late Billy and Elfriedle Reynolds Cray. Barbara worked as a census clerk for the federal government in her younger years. She was a Christian and a member of the United Methodist Church. Mrs. Wilson is survived by her husband of 45 years, the Rev. Donald Austin Wilson I, of the home; two daughters and a son-in-law, Rebecca Harding and Jon Osterhoudt of the home and Ann Wilson-McNally of Indiana; two sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas and Tamera Borden of Texas and Donald Austin Wilson II and Jaymie Wilson of Indiana; 15 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Nancy McDonald of Indiana; a brother, Michael Reynolds of Kentucky; and three half-sisters and a half-brother, all of Iowa. No visitation or memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
