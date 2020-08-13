Barry Edwards

WINSTON-SALEM — Barry Lee Edwards, 59, of Winston-Salem, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Tuesday, Aug. 11, at his home. Mr. Edwards was born in Surry County on Dec. 17, 1960, to the late Austin Lee Edwards and Billie Mary "Momma Mary" Lynette Isley Edwards. Barry worked for Wells Fargo for over 35 years. Barry loved his family and especially his fur babies. Barry leaves behind to cherish his memory, four sisters and three brothers-in-law, Debbie and Anthony Brown, Donna and Alan Smith, April and Danny Sumner, and Melissa Edwards; eight nieces and nephews, Christy Martin, Alan Smith, Jr., Joshua and Jackie Smith, Courtney Thomas and Blake, Asia Brown, Catlin Sumner, Carley Sumner, and Andrew Wilson; seven great-nieces and nephews, Keilah Smith, Elyzabeth Martin, Peyton Leigh Thomas, Emily Smith, Chloe Smith, Ivy Michelle Bennett, and Autumn Smith; and a host of many other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Mr. Edwards was preceded in death by a sister, Michelle Lynette Edwards Wilson; and a niece, Denise Shelton. A celebration of life for Barry will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, at 3 p.m. at Lambsburg Missionary Baptist Church with cofficiating. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lambsburg Missionary Baptist Church. Moody Funeral Services of Mount Airy is serving the Edwards family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.