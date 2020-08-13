1/1
Barry Edwards
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WINSTON-SALEM — Barry Lee Edwards, 59, of Winston-Salem, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Tuesday, Aug. 11, at his home. Mr. Edwards was born in Surry County on Dec. 17, 1960, to the late Austin Lee Edwards and Billie Mary "Momma Mary" Lynette Isley Edwards. Barry worked for Wells Fargo for over 35 years. Barry loved his family and especially his fur babies. Barry leaves behind to cherish his memory, four sisters and three brothers-in-law, Debbie and Anthony Brown, Donna and Alan Smith, April and Danny Sumner, and Melissa Edwards; eight nieces and nephews, Christy Martin, Alan Smith, Jr., Joshua and Jackie Smith, Courtney Thomas and Blake, Asia Brown, Catlin Sumner, Carley Sumner, and Andrew Wilson; seven great-nieces and nephews, Keilah Smith, Elyzabeth Martin, Peyton Leigh Thomas, Emily Smith, Chloe Smith, Ivy Michelle Bennett, and Autumn Smith; and a host of many other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Mr. Edwards was preceded in death by a sister, Michelle Lynette Edwards Wilson; and a niece, Denise Shelton. A celebration of life for Barry will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, at 3 p.m. at Lambsburg Missionary Baptist Church with cofficiating. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lambsburg Missionary Baptist Church. Moody Funeral Services of Mount Airy is serving the Edwards family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moody Funeral Service & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved