PILOT MOUNTAIN — Mr. Basil Gray Gordon, 86, of Pilot Mountain, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Woltz Hospice Home of Dobson. He was born on Nov. 9, 1932, to the late Ulyss Aston Gordon and Lee Anna Carson Gordon. Basil loved his family and fishing. He is survived by a son, Jerel Gray (Debbie) Gordon; a grandson, Zacharey Gray Gordon; two sisters, Becky (Tommy) Covington and Linda (Tom) Sturgill; a brother, Eddie (Margaret) Byrd; a sister-in-law, Becky Gordon; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Janice Joyce Gordon; his parents, Ulyss Aston Gordon and Lee Anna Carson Gordon; his stepmother, Edith Martin; a sister, Jeanette Hudson, and brother-in-law, Bernard Hudson; and a brother, Junior Gordon. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Brims Grove Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at Brims Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Gerald Jones officiating, with interment afterward in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017. The family extends their thanks to the medical staff and care givers at Woltz Hospice Home for their loving care and support that was given to both Basil and the family. Cox-Needham Funeral Home of Pilot Mountain (http://www.coxneedham.com, www.facebook.com/coxneedham) is respectfully serving the Gordon family.
Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019