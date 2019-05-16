Mrs. Beatrice Jane Bowman Miles, 81, of Mount Airy, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Patrick County, Virginia, on Sept. 18, 1937, to William Hobart and Renie Niten Bowman. Mrs. Miles retired from Cosmair Inc. after 42 years of employment. She is survived by her husband, Claude Edward Miles, Sr.; daughters and sons-in-law, Claudine and Brian Viveiros, Wendy and John Meo; sons, Claude Edward Miles, Jr., and David Meo; grandchildren, Randi Miles, Claude Edward Miles, III, and Melisa, Ryan and Amber Meo, and Christopher Meo; great-grandchildren, Jonathon Mitchel Rose, Cristofer Meo, and Sofie Meo; sisters, Evelyn Donathan, Jean Horton, Earline Smoak,; brothers, Benny Bowman, William Bowman, Ralph Bowman; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Miles was preceded in death by a sister, Frances Payne; and brothers, Glenn, Harry, and Earl Bowman. A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 18, at 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Westlawn Gardens of Memory in Clemmons. The family will receive friends Saturday from 9:30 until 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.