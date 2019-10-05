Home

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Belle Beck
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cliffview Church of God
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Cliffview Church of God
Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Skyline Memory Gardens
Mount Airy, NC
1924 - 2019
Belle Beck Obituary

GALAX, Va. — Jezebel (Better Known as Belle) Etta Webb Beck, 94, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the Waddell Nursing and Rehab. Belle was born Nov. 27, 1924, in Carroll County to the late Jessee and Emma Adeline Largen Webb. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Oscar Harrison Beck and 7 siblings. Mrs. Beck is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law: Carol B. Webb and Rev. Dale R. of Galax, Virginia; Mary B. Carter and the late Rev. Gregory D. Carter of Rocky Mount, N.C.: Donna B. Parks and Rev. Randy B. of Christiansburg, Va.; grandson, Benjamin D. Carter and Heather Beasley; several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held Sunday Oct. 6, at 4 p.m. in the Cliffview Church of God with Rev. Randy Parks, Pastor D. G. Fox and Pastor Ray Dawson officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m until service time at the church. Burial will be held Monday, Oct. 7, at 2 p.m. in the Skyline Memory Gardens, Mount Airy. Vaughan-Guynn is serving the Beck family. A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
