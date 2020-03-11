|
Rev. Benjamin Frank Edmonds, age 84, of Mount Airy, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his sister's home. He was born April 11, 1935, in Surry County to the late William Roy and Clearsie Jane Hutson Edmonds. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wives, Cassie Woods Edmonds, and his first wife, Frances Holyfield Edmonds; sisters, Ruby Ada Fortner and Shirley Ann Bowers; and his brothers, William Henry Edmonds, Marvin Odell Edmonds and Roy Edmonds Jr. He is survived by his sisters and brother-in-law, Bobby and Della Odum, who were also his caregivers, and Nettie Mae Norman; and his brother, Ray Lee Edmonds; special caregiver and niece, Sherry Carlyle; and special friend, Jerry Dickerson. Mr. Edmonds was a retired farmer and attended Laurel Bluff Church. Visitation will be Friday, March 13, from 6-8 p.m. at Moody Davis Funeral Home in Dobson. The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Moody-Davis Chapel with Rev. James Odum and Rev. Ray Hutson officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family would like to express their appreciation to Mountain Valley Hospice and especially April Badgett. The family will also be receiving friends at his sister's residence, 901 Old Highway 601, Mount Airy. Moody-Davis Funeral Service in Dobson is serving the Edmonds family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020