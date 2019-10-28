|
|
MABANK, Texas — Dr. Bennie Embry was born on April 28, 1941, in Sherman, Texas, and entered into eternal rest on Oct. 23, 2019, in Mabank, at the age of 78. Doc grew up in Dan Valley, Virginia, and graduated from Blue Ridge High School. He served nine years in the United States Army, doing two tours in Vietnam where he earned the Bronze Star Medal and other distinguished honors during his tour. He was later honorably discharged from the Army to pursue his college education at Texas A&M. After graduating he attended medical school at Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Worth, Texas. After graduating from TCOM he started his career in a family practice clinic in Mabank that he would later take over from Dr. Hamilton, his mentor. He would lead that practice from 1978 to 1990. Doc re-enlisted in the United States Air Force active duty for three years in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Doc would spend the remainder of his time with the Air Force in the reserves until his official retirement in 2001. He was honorable retired as a Lt. Colonel from Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. In 1994 Bennie and family moved back to the Mabank area where he would start his final medical practice in Gun Barrel City. He ran a very successful family practice with many loving employees in Gun Barrel from 1994 until his official retirement in January 2019. The City of Gun Barrel awarded Dr. Embry a special recognition award in 2018 for his many years of service and dedication to his community and patients. Bennie enjoyed hobbies including woodworking and many outdoor activities. Doc loved spending time with his grandchildren, family, and taking cruises with his wife Chyrl. Doc was an amazing man, doctor, husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be missed immensely by those who knew and love him. Bennie was preceded in death by his parents, Ben Thomas Embry and Ruth (Hall) Embry; son, Thomas Eric Embry; and stepson, Brian Oates. He is survived by his loving wife Chyrl Embry of Mabank, son Ruddy Crane Jr. and wife Molly of Forney, son Matthew Embry and wife Heather of Mabank, sister Ruby Hall Vernon and husband Paul of Mount Airy, sister Brenda Hearl of Mount Airy, brother Billy Embry and wife Mary Sue of Mount Airy, brother David Embry and wife Barbara of Mount Airy, grandson Thomas Allen Embry and wife Morgan of Mount Airy.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019