Rev. Benny Lee Faw, 72, of Mount Airy, went to be with his Lord on Friday morning, Feb. 28, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center. Rev. Faw was born in Surry County on Oct. 10, 1947, to the late Obie and Vera Lucille Midkiff Faw. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Haywood Faw, Charles Faw, and Donald "Spook" Faw. Benny worked in maintenance for many years. He retired from Intex Cooperation in Pilot Mountain. In November of 1977 Benny was called to preach the gospel. He pastored Faith Baptist Church for several years along with some smaller churches that he started. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Nancy Jean Vocannon Faw; a daughter and son-in-law, Adrienne and Danny Peyton; two sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Selina Faw, and Josh and Amy Faw; six grandchildren, Samantha Faw, Tiffany Faw Cochran, Brandon Faw, Caleb Faw, Cora Peyton, and Waylon Peyton; four brothers, Clayton Faw, Doug and Judy Faw, Dink and Hazel Faw, and Rev. Bill and Jewel Faw. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 1, at 3 p.m. at Midkiff Family Cemetery with Rev. Josh Sechrist officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday afternoon at Moody Funeral Home from 1:30 p.m. until time for the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020