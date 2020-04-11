Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Flippin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Flippin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard Flippin Obituary

Bernard Grey Flippin, 76 of Cana, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was born in Surry County, to the late Arlin Paul and Vinnie Lowe Flippin. He worked at the Mount Airy News for 44 years by starting out in the press room and working his way into advertising sales until he retired in 2005. Bernard was known by many names, Bennie, Bernie and Papa Ben. He was a loving father known for his hard work and he greatly enjoyed decorating his home in Fancy Fap during Christmas for the enjoyment of all the community. He had a deep love for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and he was committed to starting his mornings with a quiet time in God's word. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Nester Flippin. Survivors include his wife, Fran Smith Flippin; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Tim Williams; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Angie Flippin; step-sons and spouses, Tim and Angie Smith, Todd Smith and fiancé, Shelly Taylor, and Jason and Leigh Anne Smith; brother, Dennis Flippin; grandchildren and spouses, Cassidy Shelton and Camden, Lydia Sikes and Logan and Isaac Flippin; step-grandchildren, Christopher Smith, Kati Smith, Ethan Smith, Joshua Smith, Maci Smith, Eli Smith, Mason Taylor, and Maggie Taylor; and great-grandchildren, Lincoln Sikes and Everleigh Sikes. Burial will be in Webb-Skyview Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -