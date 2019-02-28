Home

CLAUDVILLE, Va. — Mrs. Bernice Margaret Freeman Newman, age 76, of Claudville, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at the Woltz Hospice Home. Mrs. Newman was born in Plainfield, New Jersey, on April 16, 1942, to Harold and Virginia Jenkins Freeman. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed. Among the many who will always cherish her memory is her husband, Thomas Newman; daughters, Gwendolyn Hart, Glenda Dolias, and Gerilyn Miller; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a brother, Roger Freeman. There will not be any formal services. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
