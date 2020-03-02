Home

Mr. Bernie Lee Gammons, age 85, of Mount Airy, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Surry Health and Rehab. Mr. Gammons was born in Surry County on June 14, 1934, to Adam and Lillie Mae Taylor Gammons. He was a loving grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and dear friend to so many. Surviving are grandchildren Sara Hill, and Shane Hill; great-grandchildren Harper Bowman and Kimberly Hill; sisters, Edith Barbour and Leona Smith; and brothers, Leroy Gammons, Jimmy Gammons and Gilmer Gammons. In addition to his parents, Mr. Gammons was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Irene Bowman Gammons; a daughter, Deborah G. Epperson; and a sister, Imogen Axom. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Indian Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Bill Faw and Rev. Frank Harmon officiating. Burial will follow in Indian Grove Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
