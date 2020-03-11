|
|
Mr. Bernie Thomas Ring, age 88, of Mount Airy, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Northern Regional Hospital. Mr. Ring was born in Stokes County on Nov. 15, 1931, to Robert William and Allie Elizabeth Ring. He proudly served our country in the United States Army and was retired from Lance, Inc. after many years of dedicated service. Mr. Ring was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Betty Lou Collins Ring and all his siblings. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 13, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Darrell Price. Burial will follow in Brim's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors by VFW Memorial Honor Guard, Pilot Mountain Post 9436 & Mount Airy Post 2019. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020