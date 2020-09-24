Bernie Spencer

Bernie Mack Spencer passed away peacefully Thursday morning, Sept. 24, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Surry County on Nov. 28, 1932, to Cameron Isom Mack and America Jane Easter Spencer. Mr. Spencer retired from Scenic Ford after many years of service and worked part-time as a Security Guard at the Mayberry Mall in Mount Airy. He proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Mr. Spencer is survived by his wife of 56 years, Rachel Ayers Spencer; one daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Edward Phillips; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Shelby and Elmer Gunnell, Norma Jennings, and Albert (Cleo) Chandler; along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Spencer was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Lee Spencer; and two sisters, Betty Perkins, and Margaret Hiatt. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. with services conducted by Rev. Rusty Reed burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time for the service on Sunday afternoon at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. The family asks that anyone who is attending the visitation or service to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Yadkin Valley Economic Development District (YVEDDI), P.O. Box 309, Booneville, North Carolina 27011, or a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.