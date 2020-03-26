Home

BURLINGTON — Bertha Ida Key "Shorty" Draughn, 95, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the Hospice Home. A native of Surry County, she was the wife of the late George Harvey Draughn and daughter of the late William Barney and Sarah Etta Corder Key. Shorty was a member of Grace Bible Fellowship. Survivors include her sons, Kenneth W. Draughn and Keith L. Draughn both of Burlington; granddaughter, Sara Jane Draughn; two great-grandchildren, Willow and Rowan; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brothers, Harvey W. Key and Arvil Key; sisters Gladys Walters, Gracie Harris and Mecie Wilson. Mrs. Draughn will remain at Lowe Funeral Home and Crematory until being taken to Alamance Memorial Park for a 1 p.m. Monday graveside service led by Rev. Ken Harmon. The family would like to thank Linwood and Lib Rudd, Polly Huskey and the Hospice staff for the special care given their mother.

Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
