ARARAT, VA — Bertha Virginia Stroupe Harrell, 96, of Ararat, Virginia, passed away Saturday, May 30. Mrs. Harrell was born Oct. 23, 1923, in Wythe County, Virginia, to the late Henry and Minnie Bateman Stroupe. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will surely be missed by all who knew her. Left to cherish her memories are four daughters and a son-in-law, Clara Harrell, Louise and Randy Marsh, Brenda Rachels, and Lena Dixon; a son, the Rev. Earnest Porter Harrell Jr.; 19 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Earleen Stroupe and Mildred Stroupe. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Harrell was preceded in death by her husband, Earnest Porter Harrell Sr.; a son, Ronald Harrell; a granddaughter, Darlene Harold York; a special grandson, Mark Harrell; two great-granddaughters, Noel Burford and Natalie York; and nine brothers and sisters. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 2, at 11 a.m. at Harrell Family Cemetery in Ararat, Virginia, with the Rev. Ray Fleming officiating. Mrs. Harrell will be available for public viewing from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m on Monday, June 1, at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.