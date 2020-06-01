Bertha Harrell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bertha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARARAT, VA — Bertha Virginia Stroupe Harrell, 96, of Ararat, Virginia, passed away Saturday, May 30. Mrs. Harrell was born Oct. 23, 1923, in Wythe County, Virginia, to the late Henry and Minnie Bateman Stroupe. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will surely be missed by all who knew her. Left to cherish her memories are four daughters and a son-in-law, Clara Harrell, Louise and Randy Marsh, Brenda Rachels, and Lena Dixon; a son, the Rev. Earnest Porter Harrell Jr.; 19 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Earleen Stroupe and Mildred Stroupe. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Harrell was preceded in death by her husband, Earnest Porter Harrell Sr.; a son, Ronald Harrell; a granddaughter, Darlene Harold York; a special grandson, Mark Harrell; two great-granddaughters, Noel Burford and Natalie York; and nine brothers and sisters. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 2, at 11 a.m. at Harrell Family Cemetery in Ararat, Virginia, with the Rev. Ray Fleming officiating. Mrs. Harrell will be available for public viewing from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m on Monday, June 1, at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved