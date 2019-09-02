|
ELKIN — Mrs. Bertha Mae Wilcox, age 91, of Elkin, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Pruitt Health of Elkin. She was born March 23, 1928, in Ashe County to Fred and Josie Maryann Houck Payne. Mrs. Wilcox attended Ronda Church of God and Friendly Tabernacle in Mount Airy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Roby Floyd Wilcox; son, Dennis Wilcox; grandson, R.J. Wilcox; brothers, Spencer Payne and Dwight Payne; and sister, Louise Payne Taylor. Survivors include: son, Roby Wilcox and wife Phyllis of Elkin; daughter-in-law Frances Wilcox; grandchildren, Tim Wilcox and wife Terry, Melissa Wilcox and Jeff Wilcox and wife Amy; and great-grandchildren, Branton Wilcox, Sydney Wilcox, Nicholas Wilcox, Kendall Handy and husband Andrew, William Wilcox and Nathan Wilcox. A funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 2 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service Chapel with Rev. Bobby Norman and Rev. Jody Bewley officiating. Burial will follow at Crestwood Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service. The family requests memorials be made to Ronda Church of God or Friendly Tabernacle 482 McBride Road, Mount Airy. The family would like to thank the staff of Pruitt Health for their care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019