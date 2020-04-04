|
|
DOBSON — Bertie Jo Southard Blevins, age 95, passed away, April 2, 2020, at Dunmore Plantation in Dobson. Bertie was born in Surry County on March 31, 1925, to the late Monsie Southard and Betty Key Southard. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Coy Bland Blevins. She is survived by her sister, Rachel Mayes of Dobson, and several loving nieces and nephews. A private graveside will be held. Johnson Funeral Home of Elkin is serving the Blevins family.
Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020