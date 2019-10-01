|
Mrs. Bertie Mae Hicks Hall, 89, of Mount Airy, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. The funeral service will be held Thursday, Oct. 3, at 2 p.m. at Dobson Church of Christ, with Brother Ralph Sproles and Eddy Beasley officiating. Burial will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday from 12:45 until 1:45 p.m. at the church. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the Dobson Church of Christ Building Fund, 165 Dobson Church of Christ Road, Dobson, NC 27017. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019