Mrs. Bertie Evelyn Garretson Mosblech, 96, of Mount Airy, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. She was born in Beckley, West Virginia, on Jan. 6, 1924, to the late William and Lula Woods Garretson. Mrs. Mosblech retired from K-Mart, and was a faithful member of Holy Angels Church. She is survived by a daughter, Paula Evans; a son, Frank Mosblech; grandchildren Wayne Myrick, Michael Myrick, Angie Jones, Jimmy and Dauna Bryton, Teri Bryton, and Robert Campbell; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Johnny Garretson; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mosblech was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Alfred Mosblech; a daughter, Debra Campbell; a son-in-law, Thomas Evans; sisters Edith Brewster, Mildred Harvell, Grace Hodges, Juanita "Neechie" Harvell; brothers, Basil Garretson, Walter "Fred" Garretson, and Paul " Joe" Garretson. The funeral mass will be held Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, with Rev. Father Lawrence Heiney officiating. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Monday night from 6 until 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020