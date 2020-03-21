|
Mrs. Bertie Lee Williams Seal, 92, of Mount Airy, widow of Jackson Lou Seal Sr., passed away at Central Continuing Care Thursday, March 19, 2020. She was born in Surry County Aug. 29, 1927, to the late Willie and Mattie Leftwich Williams. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jackson Lou Seal, Jr. and Pam; her daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda Easter and Phillip; grandchildren and spouses, Melissa and Jody Cline, Corey and Jennifer Easter, Jarred and Marinda Seal, Jonathan Seal, Ethan Seal and fiancée, Katie, Emily and Dustin Stevens, Justin Large and Whitney and Chris Cockman; eleven great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Faye Williams, a sister, Myrtle Boger, several nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews and a special niece, Denise Wall. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Seal was preceded in death by brothers, Clayton, Bobby and Johnny Williams; sisters, Beulah Hinshaw and Shirley Williams. Due to health concerns, there will be no service at this time. A private interment will be held at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020